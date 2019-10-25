'He's a pig': Dublin Murders actress Sarah Greene says Weinstein told her he'd launch her Hollywood career

ACTRESS SARAH GREENE has described how disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein once told her he’d make her a “star” after she met him at an awards ceremony in the US.

The Irish actress – currently starring on BBC and RTÉ in Dublin Murders – made the comments in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

Greene described how she met Weinstein at the 2014 Tony Awards. The Cork native had been nominated for her role in Martin McDonagh’s The Cripple of Inishmaan.

Imitating his voice, she said he told her: “My money’s on you. Ima make you a star.”

“I told him I lost his money because I didn’t win [The Tony],” Greene said. “Then he emailed me and told me he was coming to see [The Ferryman].

We had dinner afterwards, just the two of us. He said ‘I want to put you in my films’. The next day, I had two scripts in my hand.

Greene was asked if he “tried anything” with her to which she replied “not then”.

“Listen I don’t want to be associated with him,” she said. “I knew what he was like. I made sure I wasn’t ever in any hotel rooms with him. I was older than he thought I was. There’s no story to tell.

Harvey Weinstein is a horrible man. He’s a pig.

Among the projects next up for Greene after Dublin Murders is a role in Lenny Abrahamson’s adaptation of popular Sally Rooney novel Normal People.