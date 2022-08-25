Man arrested in Tallaght in connection with bank account fraud probe

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING SCAMMERS have arrested a man in Dublin in relation to bank account takeover and money laundering.

A garda spokesperson said the man, aged 27, is being questioned by detectives in Clondalkin Garda Station having been arrested in Tallaght.

The investigation is led by specialists in the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

“A man was arrested on Thursday, 25th August, 2022, in the Dublin 24 area as part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) into sim-swapping, account takeover and money laundering.

“As part of an extensive Garda investigation into fraudulent sim swap attacks targeting customers of an Irish commercial bank which incurred losses of approximately €200,000 and for which a man has been charged and convicted, Gardaí at GNECB identified a supplier of SIM cards used to facilitate smishing/sim swap fraud.



“On the morning of Thursday, 25th August, 2022, Gardaí from GNECB conducted a search at a residence in the Tallaght area of Dublin 24 where they arrested a man as part of this investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Sim-swapping is essentially where a fraudster takes over the account by using the customers password and user name.

The man has been detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 which specifically deals with organised crime – he can be held for seven days.