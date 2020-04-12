Gardaí warn of scam as fraudulent Facebook page is pretending to be the National Driver Licence Service

How the scam plays out on WhatsApp.

GARDAÍ AND THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) are warning consumers about a scam which is currently targeting members of the public.

Gardaí said a fraudulent Facebook page purporting to be the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) is inviting people to contact them via WhatsApp to apply for or renew their driving licence. They are then seeking payment of over €200.

Officers said this is a scam to part people with their money and that the NDLS does not have any official social media pages.

A garda spokesperson said: “The only way to contact the NDLS is through the official RSA social media pages or online through www.rsa.ieor www.ndls.ie. This fraudulent page has been reported to Facebook to be removed. Investigations are ongoing.

Below is how the scam played out for one if its victims, according to gardaí.

The initial post. Source: Facebook

The scammer is then contacted.

How the scam plays out on WhatsApp. Source: Garda Press Office

And then the details for payment are arranged.

Source: Garda Press Office

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of this, or any scam, are instructed to contact their local garda station.