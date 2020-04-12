This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 12 April, 2020
Gardaí warn of scam as fraudulent Facebook page is pretending to be the National Driver Licence Service

The National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) does not have any official social media pages.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 5:15 PM
56 minutes ago 9,509 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073166
How the scam plays out on WhatsApp.
Image: Garda Press Office
How the scam plays out on WhatsApp.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ AND THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) are warning consumers about a scam which is currently targeting members of the public.

Gardaí said a fraudulent Facebook page purporting to be the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) is inviting people to contact them via WhatsApp to apply for or renew their driving licence. They are then seeking payment of over €200.

Officers said this is a scam to part people with their money and that the NDLS does not have any official social media pages.

A garda spokesperson said: “The only way to contact the NDLS is through the official RSA social media pages or online through www.rsa.ieor www.ndls.ie. This fraudulent page has been reported to Facebook to be removed. Investigations are ongoing.

Below is how the scam played out for one if its victims, according to gardaí. 

scam1 The initial post. Source: Facebook

scam2

The scammer is then contacted.

scam3 How the scam plays out on WhatsApp. Source: Garda Press Office

And then the details for payment are arranged.

scam4 Source: Garda Press Office

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of this, or any scam, are instructed to contact their local garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

