This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schools and colleges to close: Here are the details of the government's announcement today

The government has ordered all schools, colleges and childcare facilities to close until 29 March.

By Adam Daly Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 12:49 PM
1 hour ago 11,033 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5043496
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND childcare facilities around the country will close from tomorrow until 29 March in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The significant development comes as confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 43. One person has died from the virus here so far.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said he is “deeply conscious” of the impact that the closures will have but said it a “necessary and proportionate measure”. 

The Department has issued a number of guidelines for students and schools to follow over the coming weeks as Ireland moves into the ‘delay phase’. 

      Students

  • Pupils should take their books and learning materials home with them this evening
  • All pupils and students are urged to practice social distancing and to minimise physical contact with each other
  • This includes minimising social contact, avoiding meeting up and keeping physical space between them
  • Parents and guardians are urged to support their children to maintain this approach.

       Schools/Colleges 

  • In order to minimise the impact on teaching and learning, all schools will be asked to continue to plan lessons and, where possible, provide online resources for students or online lessons where schools are equipped to do so
  • Schools are asked to be conscious of students that may not have access to online facilities and to consider this in their response
  • Schools have been asked to prioritise supporting exam classes to continue to prepare for State examinations.
  • For universities and higher education facilities, physical classes will not be held during the closure.
  • Institutions can make other arrangements for teaching and learning and other activities in line with their business continuity plans and contingency planning.

The Department of Education and Skills will remain open and says it will continue to provide supports to the education sector. 

At today’s press briefing Minister Joe McHugh said the State Examinations Commission will meet to discuss contingency plans for those due to sit their Junior and Leaving Cert exams this year. 

Director of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation General Secretary John Boyle said he knows teachers will all “rise to the challenge we face, in the proudest tradition of our profession, as we grapple with this unprecedented public health crisis”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie