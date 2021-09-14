#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 14 September 2021
School secretaries strike deferred after 'significant concessions' by Department of Education

The national one-day strike has been deferred for two weeks pending confirmation of a new pay package.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 1:13 PM
School secretaries outside Leinster House at a strike in January 2020
A STRIKE BY school secretaries and caretakers planned for tomorrow has been called off after “significant concessions” by the Department of Education.

The national one-day strike has been deferred for two weeks pending confirmation of a new pay package.  

Fórsa, the trade union that represents school secretaries, said the Department of Education agreed yesterday to place secretaries on the public service clerical officer pay scale.

In a negotiation mediated by the Workplace Relations Commission, the department offered a new pay agreement for secretaries.

It should effectively remove the requirement for secretaries sign on to social welfare payments during school breaks as they will be able to have their salaries paid over the entire year on a pro-rata basis.

Fórsa said the arrangements for transferring staff to new scales are to be finalised in discussions over the next two weeks.

The changes will see the “equalisation of annual leave arrangements on the basis of public service clerical officer provisions”, the union said.

The department agreed to improve sick pay arrangements, but the union is still pursuing equalisation with conditions for secretaries employed by Education and Training Boards.

The department said the future administration of secretaries’ pay will be centralised, according to the union.

After the negotiations, the union said work remains on the details of a similar package for caretakers, but that the department agreed to apply the same principles.

No agreement was reached on the provision of pensions.

“The parties will try and seek a resolution of this outstanding issue in the final phase of talks on this long-standing dispute,” Fórsa said.

Fórsa’s head of education Andy Pike said that the efforts of secretaries and caretakers have “finally put the end of the two-tier pay system within our grasp”.

“No secretary or caretaker wanted to be on strike tomorrow, but their willingness to take that step in a just cause was crucial to this victory,” Pike said.

“On their behalf, I want to thank the thousands of parents, SNAs, teachers, principals, elected representatives and others who have shown growing support and solidarity for secretaries and caretakers, who are at the heart of the school community,” he said.

The Journal has contacted the Department of Education with a request for comment.

