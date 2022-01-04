#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 4 January 2022
Advertisement

Minister Foley to meet with stakeholders amid calls for new measures to reopen schools

The ASTI said that it plans to call for “a delayed and staggered reopening” of schools.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 7:43 AM
58 minutes ago 6,958 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5645299
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

EDUCATION MINISTER NORMA Foley will meet with teaching unions and other stakeholders later today ahead of the reopening of schools after the Christmas break on Thursday.

The ASTI said that it plans to call on the Department of Education and public health officials to introduce “a delayed and staggered reopening” of schools, warning that reopening without introducing additional safety measures would be an “unacceptable risk”.

The union, which represents around 18,500 secondary teachers, met yesterday to assess the return of schools as Covid-19 cases hit record highs, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The meeting heard that there is unease among members around the safety of staff and pupils. The government has stressed that schools are set to reopen as planned despite a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The union has cited concerns around safety of school communities, staff shortages due to Covid, inadequate ventilation, and a lack of Hepa air filtration devices, and risks to immuno-compromised individuals.

TUI General Secretary Michael Gillespie said that many of their members who had Covid-19 symptoms and tested positive on antigen tests, but who can’t get a PCR test are unclear on whether they isolate for 10 days from their positive antigen test result.

“We need clarity,” he told Newstalk Breakfast today ahead of a meeting with the Minister of Education, which will be attended by public health representatives.

When asked whether there should be a staggered return to school, Gillespie said it was “too early to say – we don’t know how schools are going to be affected [by staff absences] until Thursday”.

Related Read

03.01.22 ASTI warns return of schools is ‘unacceptable risk’ without new measures

When asked about how school closures could have a detrimental effect on students, Gillespie said: “We represent the teachers in most of the DEIS schools around the country, we had a first hand experience of [that]. It had a disproportionate effect on disadvantaged students.

“We want to prioritise exam years and special-needs classes,” he added.

As I Am, Ireland’s National Autism Charity, called on Minister Foley to ensure that schools open as planned, and to prioritise students with additional needs in any planning or adaptations required to achieve this.

“The short term impact of this reality has been devastating on children and their families but the long-term impact of repeated closure periods is something which is even more concerning. It is unfathomable to think that people can shop in the January sales or meet a friend for a drink whilst children with additional needs remain home without access to their constitutional right to education,” Adam Harris, Founder and CEO of AsIAm said in a statement ahead of today’s meeting.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie