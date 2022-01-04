Minister Foley to meet with stakeholders amid calls for new measures to reopen schools

EDUCATION MINISTER NORMA Foley will meet with teaching unions and other stakeholders later today ahead of the reopening of schools after the Christmas break on Thursday.

The ASTI said that it plans to call on the Department of Education and public health officials to introduce “a delayed and staggered reopening” of schools, warning that reopening without introducing additional safety measures would be an “unacceptable risk”.

The union, which represents around 18,500 secondary teachers, met yesterday to assess the return of schools as Covid-19 cases hit record highs, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The meeting heard that there is unease among members around the safety of staff and pupils. The government has stressed that schools are set to reopen as planned despite a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The union has cited concerns around safety of school communities, staff shortages due to Covid, inadequate ventilation, and a lack of Hepa air filtration devices, and risks to immuno-compromised individuals.

TUI General Secretary Michael Gillespie said that many of their members who had Covid-19 symptoms and tested positive on antigen tests, but who can’t get a PCR test are unclear on whether they isolate for 10 days from their positive antigen test result.

“We need clarity,” he told Newstalk Breakfast today ahead of a meeting with the Minister of Education, which will be attended by public health representatives.

When asked whether there should be a staggered return to school, Gillespie said it was “too early to say – we don’t know how schools are going to be affected [by staff absences] until Thursday”.

When asked about how school closures could have a detrimental effect on students, Gillespie said: “We represent the teachers in most of the DEIS schools around the country, we had a first hand experience of [that]. It had a disproportionate effect on disadvantaged students.

“We want to prioritise exam years and special-needs classes,” he added.

As I Am, Ireland’s National Autism Charity, called on Minister Foley to ensure that schools open as planned, and to prioritise students with additional needs in any planning or adaptations required to achieve this.

“The short term impact of this reality has been devastating on children and their families but the long-term impact of repeated closure periods is something which is even more concerning. It is unfathomable to think that people can shop in the January sales or meet a friend for a drink whilst children with additional needs remain home without access to their constitutional right to education,” Adam Harris, Founder and CEO of AsIAm said in a statement ahead of today’s meeting.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha