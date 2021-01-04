Back to school? Plans for reopening 'under constant review', minister says

Schools were closed in mid-march last year but reopened in September. (File)

CHILDREN’S MINISTER RODERIC O’Gorman has said the situation with regards to the reopening of schools next week is to be be kept “under constant review”.

The reopening of schools has already been put back back to 11 January but surging Covid-19 cases across the country has seen the government face increased pressure to delay the reopening further.

Asked on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland whether parents should be preparing children online learning next week, O’Gorman said the public health advice remains that “schools are safe to open”.

“The government took the decision last week that, in light of the particularly high levels of Covid-19 being identified across the community, we wanted to make a sustained effort to reduce movements this week, and as such the reopening of schools was postponed to the 11 January, that situation is under constant review,” he said.

The minister added that full Level 5 restrictions came into effect on 30 December and that it would take 10-14 days for this to have an effect.

“The long shutdown of schools earlier in the year was not good for children, particularly for children from the most disadvantaged areas and for children with special educational needs. So we do want to avoid a long scale shutdown but, as I said earlier on, we are keeping the situation under review,” he added.

Education spokesperson from the various opposition parties are set to meet with Education Minister Norma Foley at 4pm today.

Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has said he “doesn’t believe” the Department of Education’s stated plan to reopen schools next week while the Social Democrats’ Gary Gannon TD has said it was be “highly irresponsible” for them to reopen.

Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD has said that, if schools do remain closed, efforts must be made to ensure children in certain categories remain in class.

Childcare

On New Year’s Day, the government confirmed that the State-funded ECCE pre-school programme would also remain closed this week.

Creches and childminders can continue to operate as planned, however, but the children of essential workers should get priority, the department said.

Childcare services umbrella group Early Childhood Ireland has described this request for prioritisation as “very, very difficult”.

“We’ve been asked to open for the essential list but at the moment the number of occupations on the essential list is very significant,” CEO Teresa Heney told Morning Ireland.

So therefore it is kind of unhelpful in terms of prioritisation. Certainly we are hoping to hear from Minister O’Gorman about when a refinement of that essential list is going to happen, because if we were to stay open indefinitely with reduced capacity then we really would need help with prioritisation.

Asked about this however, O’Gorman said there were no plans to refine the current essential workers list for childcare purposes.

“I’m aware of the fact that it is a complicated list but I don’t think creating a separate list just for the childcare sector would be beneficial and I think that would actually create additional confusion,” he said.