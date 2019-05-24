Irish schoolchildren to stage second strike to demand government action on climate change

SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM across the country will hold another strike today to demand that the government takes action on addressing the problem of climate change.

The strike, which is being organised by the Schools’ Climate Action Network (SCAN), follows a series of nationwide protests calling for similar action in March.

On that occasion, students called for six climate action demands, including an end to the use of fossil fuels by 2030, the declaration of a climate emergency, a transition to a carbon-neutral society, and to have the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Climate Change implemented.

Today’s strike, which is called Fridays for Future, will begin at different times across the country, and will take place in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Wexford, Longford and Kilkenny.

Schoolchildren have called on members of the public to support them with their five remaining demands, following the declaration of a climate emergency by the government earlier this month.

Lillie Power, a 14 year-old student from Stepaside Educate Together Secondary School, said while she welcomed the government’s declaration, more still had to be done.

“Saying something is not the same as doing something about it, it’s just not enough,” she told organisers ahead of the strike. “We need action.”

In Dublin, where the largest demonstration will take place from 1pm, motorists have been advised that there will be traffic restrictions around Merrion Square, with a stage set to be erected on Merrion Square South.

Those attending the rally have been asked not to congregate in large numbers near Luas lines or bus lanes, and stewards will be on hand to encourage groups towards Merrion Square south.

A full list of school strikes and where they’re taking place today can be found here.