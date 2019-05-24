This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish schoolchildren to stage second strike to demand government action on climate change

It follows a strike held by schoolchildren in Ireland earlier this year.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 24 May 2019, 6:20 AM
9 minutes ago 180 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4649299
The Students Strike for Climate Action in Dublin earlier this year
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
The Students Strike for Climate Action in Dublin earlier this year
The Students Strike for Climate Action in Dublin earlier this year
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM across the country will hold another strike today to demand that the government takes action on addressing the problem of climate change.

The strike, which is being organised by the Schools’ Climate Action Network (SCAN), follows a series of nationwide protests calling for similar action in March.

On that occasion, students called for six climate action demands, including an end to the use of fossil fuels by 2030, the declaration of a climate emergency, a transition to a carbon-neutral society, and to have the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Climate Change implemented.

Today’s strike, which is called Fridays for Future, will begin at different times across the country, and will take place in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Wexford, Longford and Kilkenny.

Schoolchildren have called on members of the public to support them with their five remaining demands, following the declaration of a climate emergency by the government earlier this month. 

Lillie Power, a 14 year-old student from Stepaside Educate Together Secondary School, said while she welcomed the government’s declaration, more still had to be done.

“Saying something is not the same as doing something about it, it’s just not enough,” she told organisers ahead of the strike. “We need action.”

In Dublin, where the largest demonstration will take place from 1pm, motorists have been advised that there will be traffic restrictions around Merrion Square, with a stage set to be erected on Merrion Square South.

Those attending the rally have been asked not to congregate in large numbers near Luas lines or bus lanes, and stewards will be on hand to encourage groups towards Merrion Square south.

A full list of school strikes and where they’re taking place today can be found here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie