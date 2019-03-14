'We're going to go extinct if we don't do something': Irish school students on why they're striking for climate action

SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM across the country are striking tomorrow to demand immediate action on climate change.

As well as marches in Dublin and Cork there will be strike events outside local authority offices nationwide and locally at school gates across the country, organisers say.

It’s part of a global strike called by 16-year-old schoolgirl Greta Thunberg who began protesting outside Swedish Parliament last August. Similar strikes have happened since all across the world.

We asked Irish school students who were attending a warm-up protest outside the Dáil why they felt compelled to take part.