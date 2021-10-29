Uncertain future of Dublin's Science Gallery to be discussed next week

THE PROVOST OF Trinity College Dublin has said that talks will take place next week to discuss the future of the Science Gallery on Pearse Street.

As first reported by the Business Post, staff were told this week that the university no longer considers the gallery to be financially viable.

The gallery re-opened for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic last week for what could be its last exhibition.

Provost Linda Doyle tweeted this evening that following a “really productive” phone call with Higher Education Minister Simon Harris they both agreed to sit down with other stakeholders next week to discuss the Science Gallery’s future.

Just had a really productive call with @SimonHarrisTD and we both agreed to sit down together next week, with other departments and stakeholders, to discuss the future of @SciGalleryDub #ScienceGalleryDublin — Linda Doyle (@LindaDoyle) October 29, 2021

Since opening in 2008, Science Gallery Dublin has developed an ever-changing programme of exhibitions and events fuelled by the expertise of scientists, students, artists, designers, creative thinkers and more.

News of the gallery’s closure prompted a petition to save the “wonderful public resource”, garnering over 1,800 signatures so far.