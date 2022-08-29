Children's Health Ireland cites 'pressure on beds' as it postpones three scoliosis surgeries

CHILDREN’S HEALTH IRELAND has this afternoon confirmed it has postponed three scoliosis surgeries at Temple Street Hospital due to resourcing issues.

Children who have been waiting for spinal surgery for over three years were informed earlier this month that their procedure was being cancelled.

In a statement, CHI said that while they have made the decision to postpone some complex surgeries, all other spinal surgeries will continue.

A spokesperson for CHI said: “The cumulative impact of undertaking a greater volume of these complex surgeries in recent months has resulted in pressures on beds, theatre capacity and on the highly specialised staff working within the service.

“The nature of these complex surgeries means that there are increased medical needs and a likelihood of longer stays in hospital for children and young people with complex conditions.

“Most complex cases require returns to theatre following their first surgery – this can range from 1-3 times usually or unusually, more than 20 times. These follow ups cannot always be planned for.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Children’s Rights Alliance (CRA) Director of Legal Police and Services Julie Ahern said the delays will have a detrimental impact on the children’s physical and mental health.

“What we really need to hear now is from Temple Street and the minister for the reasons behind this delay and more importantly what’s going to be done about it,” she said.