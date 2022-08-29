Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Monday 29 August 2022
Advertisement

Children's Health Ireland cites 'pressure on beds' as it postpones three scoliosis surgeries

Some children have been waiting years for the surgery.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 29 Aug 2022, 1:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,705 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5852076
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

CHILDREN’S HEALTH IRELAND has this afternoon confirmed it has postponed three scoliosis surgeries at Temple Street Hospital due to resourcing issues. 

Children who have been waiting for spinal surgery for over three years were informed earlier this month that their procedure was being cancelled. 

In a statement, CHI said that while they have made the decision to postpone some complex surgeries, all other spinal surgeries will continue. 

A spokesperson for CHI said: “The cumulative impact of undertaking a greater volume of these complex surgeries in recent months has resulted in pressures on beds, theatre capacity and on the highly specialised staff working within the service.

“The nature of these complex surgeries means that there are increased medical needs and a likelihood of longer stays in hospital for children and young people with complex conditions.

“Most complex cases require returns to theatre following their first surgery – this can range from 1-3 times usually or unusually, more than 20 times. These follow ups cannot always be planned for.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Children’s Rights Alliance (CRA) Director of Legal Police and Services Julie Ahern said the delays will have a detrimental impact on the children’s physical and mental health. 

“What we really need to hear now is from Temple Street and the minister for the reasons behind this delay and more importantly what’s going to be done about it,” she said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie