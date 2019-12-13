This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Election results bring Irish unity and Scottish independence back to the fore

After an SNP surge and a DUP collapse, what happens now?

By Press Association Friday 13 Dec 2019, 8:14 AM
47 minutes ago 8,054 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931694
John Finucane celebrates with Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill.
Image: Liam McBurney
John Finucane celebrates with Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill.
John Finucane celebrates with Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill.
Image: Liam McBurney

BORIS JOHNSON MAY have clinched the Tory majority he wished for, but results in Scotland and Northern Ireland bring the future of the UK back into focus.

The SNP made a series of gains in Scotland, with leader Nicola Sturgeon declaring that she has a “renewed, refreshed and strengthened” mandate for a second vote on Scottish independence.

And in the North, the DUP had a disastrous result with deputy leader Nigel Dodds losing his seat in an unprecedented defeat to Sinn Féin’s John Finucane.

The success of the SNP in Scotland, and nationalists and republicans in the North, is likely to put the issue of Scottish independence and Irish unity near the top of the agenda.

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon said it had been an “exceptionally good night” for her party following a campaign based on stopping Brexit and pursuing a fresh independence referendum.

Sturgeon will write to the Prime Minister before Christmas to formally demand Holyrood be given the power to hold a second vote on independence.

While Johnson has made it clear he will block such a ballot, Sturgeon said the Tories must “reflect very carefully” on the result of the election.

She said: “Scotland can’t be kept in the UK against its will. It can only do that by consent, therefore Scotland has to have the ability to decide that question.

Then it is up to the people of Scotland what decision they make.

In the North, the DUP lost two of the ten MPs it entered the election with and, symbolically, there are now more nationalist and republican members of Parliament from Northern Ireland than unionists.

Dodds’ loss will represent the DUP’s biggest wound, with the long-standing MP who led the party at Westminster falling in the most high-profile contest of the election.

The Tory majority at Westminster will also see the DUP lose its influential position as Westminster kingmaker.

Sinn Féin believes Brexit offers fresh opportunities for a United Ireland if Remain-supporting Northern Ireland is taken out of the EU against its will.

The Northern Ireland Secretary can call a border poll if he or she deems it likely that a majority in the region would vote to leave the UK and form a united Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland would then vote depending on the result of that referendum.

Related Reads

13.12.19 For the first time, Northern Ireland has more nationalist than unionist MPs
13.12.19 Boris Johnson has led the Tories to a thumping victory. Here's everything you need to know
13.12.19 Unseated: the high-profile losers in the UK election (including Jo Swinson and Nigel Dodds)

A poll in September showed there is a slight majority for Irish unification among people in Northern Ireland.

The survey asked voters for their preference “in the event of a referendum on whether or not Northern Ireland should remain part of the United Kingdom”.

A total of 45% told the Lord Ashcroft poll they would vote to stay in the UK and 46% said they would choose to leave and join the Republic.

Meanwhile a poll last week showed that support for independence in Scotland has fallen.

A total of 56% of respondents to a YouGov survey for the Times said they would vote No in a future independence referendum, with 44% voting Yes.

Separately, talks to get the administration at Stormont back up and running are due to reconvence on Monday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie