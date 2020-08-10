Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies on this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.

Your family pick

Hotel Transylvania

Saturday, RTÉ One, 7.05pm

Behind the scenes at a high-end resort for monsters, a lavish birthday weekend turns into a disaster for Dracula after a human enters the scene and takes a shine to his daughter.

Your sci-fi pick

Ghostbusters

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

In the reboot of the 1980s classic, Ghostbusters received mixed reviews after its 2016 release. The film sees a group of paranormal enthusiasts attempt to capture some ghosts. They quickly realise they need to stick together to fight more devious spirits at play in New York City.

Your mystery pick

Knives Out

Amazon Prime

This comedy thriller lends the perfect opportunity to test your sleuthing skills. Featuring Daniel Craig as a Southern detective, it examines the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a famous author and his eccentric family, all of whom are considered a suspect.

Your action pick

Fast & Furious 7

Sunday, Virgin Media One, 10pm

The seventh film in the famed action series sees Deckard Shaw (played by Jason Statham) seek revenge for the death of his brother. The film has been well reviewed and is widely seen as a fitting tribute to actor Paul Walker who played Brian O’Connor in the series and died in 2013.

Your comedy pick

Neighbours 2

Friday, RTÉ Two, 10.10pm

The sequel to Bad Neighbours sees Zac Efron and Seth Rogan return to join forces with a mutual enemy in a bid to get rid of their next-door neighbours, a group of college students.

And finally… one to avoid

The Wedding Planner

Saturday, RTÉ Two, 9.20pm

You’ve likely come across this one on Irish screens before, but the romantic comedy leaves a lot to be desired. Jennifer Lopez plays a wedding planner who is rescued from a near-fatal crash by a paediatrician (Matthew McConaughey).

As film review publication Empire put it in 2001: “It’s not Lopez’s fault that this movie isn’t very good… The problem is the whole premise of the film itself.”