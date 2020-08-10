This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 August, 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies on this week

From action to comedy – here are our picks for TV movies this week.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 10 Aug 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,272 Views 6 Comments
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services. 

Your family pick

Hotel Transylvania 

  • Saturday, RTÉ One, 7.05pm

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Behind the scenes at a high-end resort for monsters, a lavish birthday weekend turns into a disaster for Dracula after a human enters the scene and takes a shine to his daughter. 

Your sci-fi pick

Ghostbusters

  • Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

In the reboot of the 1980s classic, Ghostbusters received mixed reviews after its 2016 release. The film sees a group of paranormal enthusiasts attempt to capture some ghosts. They quickly realise they need to stick together to fight more devious spirits at play in New York City.

Your mystery pick  

Knives Out

  • Amazon Prime

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

This comedy thriller lends the perfect opportunity to test your sleuthing skills. Featuring Daniel Craig as a Southern detective, it examines the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a famous author and his eccentric family, all of whom are considered a suspect. 

Your action pick 

Fast & Furious 7

  • Sunday, Virgin Media One, 10pm 

Source: The Fast Saga/YouTube

The seventh film in the famed action series sees Deckard Shaw (played by Jason Statham) seek revenge for the death of his brother. The film has been well reviewed and is widely seen as a fitting tribute to actor Paul Walker who played Brian O’Connor in the series and died in 2013. 

Your comedy pick

Neighbours 2

  • Friday, RTÉ Two, 10.10pm 

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

The sequel to Bad Neighbours sees Zac Efron and Seth Rogan return to join forces with a mutual enemy in a bid to get rid of their next-door neighbours, a group of college students. 

And finally… one to avoid

The Wedding Planner

  • Saturday, RTÉ Two, 9.20pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

You’ve likely come across this one on Irish screens before, but the romantic comedy leaves a lot to be desired. Jennifer Lopez plays a wedding planner who is rescued from a near-fatal crash by a paediatrician (Matthew McConaughey).

As film review publication Empire put it in 2001: “It’s not Lopez’s fault that this movie isn’t very good… The problem is the whole premise of the film itself.”

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

