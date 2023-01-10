Case of Irish man accused of people smuggling and espionage in Greece to be heard today

THE CASE OF an Irish rescue volunteer facing charges in Greece related to alleged people smuggling and espionage is to be heard on the island of Lesbos today.

Seán Binder, who travelled Lesbos in 2017 to volunteer with a Greek NGO to help migrants cross the Mediterranean Sea, could be sentenced more than 25 years in prison if he is found guilty.

The 28-year-old was born in Germany, but grew up in Castlegregory, Co Kerry and now lives in London.

He spent more than 100 days in prison in Lesbos after twice being arrested by authorities on the Greek island in 2018.

He was subsequently charged, along with 23 other volunteers, for a range of offences including misdemeanour counts of espionage-related offences, illegal access to state communications and assisting criminal activity.

All defendants deny responsibility and claim they wanted to save the lives of migrants when Lesbos was overwhelmed by refugee arrivals from nearby Turkey.

A previous hearing of the case took place in November 2021, but a full hearing was adjourned at the time on procedural grounds.

Amnesty International has called on the Greek authorities to drop the case, describing the charges as baseless and claiming that the volunteers were simply “helping refugees and migrants at risk of drowning at sea”.

Dozens of MEPs have also signed a letter, drafted by Green Party MEP for Ireland South Grace O’Sullivan, indicating their support for Binder and questioning the basis of the charges against him.

Speaking to The Journal ahead of his trial, Binder said that he travelled to Greece to volunteer because he felt it was his duty as a European citizen.

“This is one of the deadliest crises to befall the continent, and the way Europe responds is by securing our border against people in distress, which is contrary to our laws and, I would argue, our values,” he says.

“What happens at Greece’s borders is happening at our European border, and therefore happens in my name. And I’m not okay with that.”