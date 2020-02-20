Seán Ó Fearghaíl has been re-elected Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann

FIANNA FÁIL TD Seán Ó Feargháil has been re-elected Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann.

The Kildare South TD – who first took up the role in 2016 – defeated Independent TD Denis Naughten in a vote today.

Ó Feargháil received 130 votes with Naughten receiving 28 votes.

The Ceann Comhairle is the chair of the Dáil and is expected to observe strict impartiality and keep order in the house.

Whoever is elected to the role is automatically re-elected to the next Dáil.

Ó Feargháil was Ceann Comhairle of the 32nd Dáil and was the first to be elected by secret ballot in 2016. Previously, the government of the day would simply choose who would take up the role.

He was the first Fianna Fáil Ceann Comhairle to be elected since Seámus Kirk who held the post in the 30th Dáil between 2009 and 2011.