This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 8 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you know the career of Sean O'Rourke?

The broadcaster retired from RTÉ today after 31 years at the station.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 8 May 2020, 8:49 PM
40 minutes ago 3,855 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5094532
Sean O'Rourke, Mary Wilson and Joe Duffy back in 2013.
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Sean O'Rourke, Mary Wilson and Joe Duffy back in 2013.
Sean O'Rourke, Mary Wilson and Joe Duffy back in 2013.
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

SEAN O’ROURKE retired from RTÉ today and if you were listening to the radio you would have heard warm tributes, fond reminiscences and – most importantly of all – some final examples of his skill as an interviewer. 

“I’ve had an absolute ball – daily interviews, debates, elections, referendums, a memorable encounter with the Donald in Doonbeg… some great music and song, and the odd bit of hand-to-hand studio combat,” O’Rourke said himself. 

Seven years in his 10am RTÉ Radio One slot and 31 years at the station – but how well do you know the life and career of the towering broadcaster?

Which one of these people did Sean O'Rourke interview on his final show?
Bono
Dr Tony Holohan

Daniel O'Donnell
Enya
Where is Sean from?
RollingNews.ie
Knock
Thurles

Portlaoise
Ennis
Which 'gate' provided a memorable Sean O'Rourke interview?
RollingNews.ie
Watergate
Horsegate

‘Swing-gate’
Maria-gate
"Do all these jokes people make about your XXX, do they bother you?" - what did O'Rourke ask Donald Trump about back in 2014?
PA Images
Politics
Hair

Tan
Failed business exploits
Where did O'Rourke begin his career?
Shutterstock
Evening Echo
Irish Independent

Limerick Leader
Connacht Tribune
"You really were a slow learner" - whose driving skills was Sean O'Rourke describing in 2018?
RollingNews.ie
Gavin Duffy
Ryan Tubridy

Mary Harney
Gerry Adams
Which politician did O'Rourke describe as "one hell of a dirty fighter"?
RollingNews.ie
Leo Varadkar
Charlie Haughey

Willie O'Dea
Mary Hanafin
Where did Sean O'Rourke say he was when news broke that Pat Kenny was leaving RTÉ to join Newstalk?
RollingNews.ie
Galway Races
Barcelona

National Ploughing Championships
The Fleadh
"It’s a good thing to take out the odd rat" - which politician said this in an interview with Sean O'Rourke in 1996?
RollingNews.ie
Dick Spring
John Bruton

Enda Kenny
Charlie McCreevy
As of February 2020, how many daily listeners did Today with Sean O'Rourke have?
RollingNews.ie
309,000
323,000

224,000
321,000
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie