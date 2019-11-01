This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sean Quinn says those threatening QIH 'not doing it in my name' and urges them to 'cease immediately'

Quinn made the comments after further threats to QIH directors were made this week.

By Sean Murray Friday 1 Nov 2019, 7:15 AM
45 minutes ago 4,114 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4874723
File photo. Sean Quinn.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

SEAN QUINN HAS called on the individuals who have threatened directors of his former companies Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) to withdraw these threats and urged those who have carried out “these heinous acts to cease immediately”. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s Prime Time programme, Quinn said that the “ongoing criminal activity is not serving any purpose for [him]” and was in fact “terribly damaging” to himself, his family, the community and the companies themselves.

The businessman was commenting after further threats were made this week to QIH directors. The threats came in the form of a letter which was delivered to the Irish News newspaper and was then brought to the QIH executives by gardaí last night. 

The letter warned the directors that this was their “final warning” and that “we could have killed Kevin very easily”. 

It references QIH director Kevin Lunney who was abducted from his car near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh at around 6.40pm on 23 September.

He was savagely assaulted at a second location before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan sometime before 9pm the same night.

QIH CEO Liam McCaffrey told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday that these latest threats come from criminals who want to “take control of this area and control everybody”. 

Earlier this month, Sean Quinn said that he no longer wished to take back control of his former companies.

In his statement to Prime Time last night, he said he “unreservedly condemned the acts of violence against Kevin Lunney”. 

“These further threats directed at members of QIHL are beyond comprehension and I implore that whomever is carrying out these heinous acts to cease immediately,” he said. 

I call on those who have advanced threats to withdraw them immediately. If they feel that they are doing it in mine or my families’ name, then they are badly mistaken.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

