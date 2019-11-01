Sean Quinn says those threatening QIH 'not doing it in my name' and urges them to 'cease immediately'

SEAN QUINN HAS called on the individuals who have threatened directors of his former companies Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) to withdraw these threats and urged those who have carried out “these heinous acts to cease immediately”.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Prime Time programme, Quinn said that the “ongoing criminal activity is not serving any purpose for [him]” and was in fact “terribly damaging” to himself, his family, the community and the companies themselves.

The businessman was commenting after further threats were made this week to QIH directors. The threats came in the form of a letter which was delivered to the Irish News newspaper and was then brought to the QIH executives by gardaí last night.

The letter warned the directors that this was their “final warning” and that “we could have killed Kevin very easily”.

It references QIH director Kevin Lunney who was abducted from his car near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh at around 6.40pm on 23 September.

He was savagely assaulted at a second location before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan sometime before 9pm the same night.

QIH CEO Liam McCaffrey told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday that these latest threats come from criminals who want to “take control of this area and control everybody”.

Earlier this month, Sean Quinn said that he no longer wished to take back control of his former companies.

In his statement to Prime Time last night, he said he “unreservedly condemned the acts of violence against Kevin Lunney”.

“These further threats directed at members of QIHL are beyond comprehension and I implore that whomever is carrying out these heinous acts to cease immediately,” he said.