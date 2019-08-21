This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump's former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to appear on Dancing with the Stars

During his time at the White House Spicer found himself embroiled in a number of controversies.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 6:20 PM
43 minutes ago 2,985 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4776815
Sean Spicer on the Late Late Show in 2018.
Image: RTÉ
Sean Spicer on the Late Late Show in 2018.
Sean Spicer on the Late Late Show in 2018.
Image: RTÉ

FORMER WHITE HOUSE press secretary Sean Spicer has swapped Washington for waltzing after announcing he will be appearing in TV show Dancing with the Stars. 

Spicer made the announcement today and tweeted “It’s time to have some fun. Excited to join a great cast and a great show.”

He joins other famous faces including basketball star and ex-husband to Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, and former Keenan and Kel star, Kel Mitchell.

During his time at the White House Sean Spicer was involved in a number of controversies, notably his exaggeration of the size of the crowd which attended Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2016. 

He also came under fire for claiming Hitler did not use chemical weapons during the second world war.

In July 2017, he resigned from the role at the same time that Donald Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci as the White House Communications Director. 

He has since carried out a number of television interviews, appearing on The Late Late Show here in Ireland, while also publishing a memoir The Briefing, based on his time in the White House. 

Stephanie Grisham is the current White House press secretary following the resignation of Sarah Sanders, who succeeded Spicer, in July 2017. 

The upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars, the US’s version of Strictly Come Dancing, kicks off on 16 September on ABC. 

