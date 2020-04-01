This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 1 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Counting in Seanad elections resumes as former TDs get seats on Agricultural panel

Former TDs Michael D’Arcy and Eugene Murphy have been elected.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 11:17 AM
22 minutes ago 2,066 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5063468
Counters being briefed in Dublin Castle today.
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Counters being briefed in Dublin Castle today.
Counters being briefed in Dublin Castle today.
Image: Oireachtas.ie

COUNTING IN THE Seanad elections has resumed today in Dublin Castle. 

Yesterday, all five seats were filled on the Cultural and Educational panel which included three former TDs who lost their seat in February’s general election.

A number of seats have now been filled on the Agricultural panel.

Those deemed elected include former Minister of State Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy as well as former Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy.

The full list is as follows:

  • Victor Boyhan
  • Denis O’Donovan
  • Paul Daly
  • Niall Blaney
  • Tim Lombard
  • Paddy Burke
  • Eugene Murphy
  • Michael D’Arcy

The Seanad Returning Officer has announced that if the Agricultural Panel count concludes earlier than expected he will commence the Labour Panel count before 2.30pm.

Counting will continue today to fill 49 of the 60 seats of the Upper House. 

The five vocational panels compromise 43 of the Seanad’s 60 seats.

There are 118 candidates seeking election to the panels.

In addition to the Cultural and Educational panel, the other four panels are: Agricultural, Labour, Industrial and Commercial, and Administrative.

Votes for each panel had been due to be counted on successive days through the week.

The counts for the two University panels – for six seats, three each from National University of Ireland colleges and Trinity College – will also be completed.

The final 11 senators to make up the next Seanad will be announced by the Taoiseach of the next government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is not able to nominate the final 11 senators, putting pressure on politicians for a new government to be formed.

The contest for the Seanad has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Candidates had to stop campaigning early in order to comply with social distancing measures.

Access to the count centre at Dublin Castle yesterday was strictly limited, with even candidates urged not to attend.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie