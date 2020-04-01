Counting in Seanad elections resumes as former TDs get seats on Agricultural panel

COUNTING IN THE Seanad elections has resumed today in Dublin Castle.

Yesterday, all five seats were filled on the Cultural and Educational panel which included three former TDs who lost their seat in February’s general election.

A number of seats have now been filled on the Agricultural panel.

Those deemed elected include former Minister of State Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy as well as former Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy.

The full list is as follows:

Victor Boyhan

Denis O’Donovan

Paul Daly

Niall Blaney

Tim Lombard

Paddy Burke

Eugene Murphy

Michael D’Arcy

On the transfer of the first parcel of Byrne’s votes - the value credited to Lombard, Burke and Murphy is greater than the quota and they are Deemed To Be Elected. #seeforyourself #Seanad2020 pic.twitter.com/70WqCbSiXD — Houses of the Oireachtas (@OireachtasNews) April 1, 2020 Source: Houses of the Oireachtas /Twitter

The Seanad Returning Officer has announced that if the Agricultural Panel count concludes earlier than expected he will commence the Labour Panel count before 2.30pm.

Counting will continue today to fill 49 of the 60 seats of the Upper House.

The five vocational panels compromise 43 of the Seanad’s 60 seats.

There are 118 candidates seeking election to the panels.

In addition to the Cultural and Educational panel, the other four panels are: Agricultural, Labour, Industrial and Commercial, and Administrative.

Votes for each panel had been due to be counted on successive days through the week.

The counts for the two University panels – for six seats, three each from National University of Ireland colleges and Trinity College – will also be completed.

The final 11 senators to make up the next Seanad will be announced by the Taoiseach of the next government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is not able to nominate the final 11 senators, putting pressure on politicians for a new government to be formed.

The contest for the Seanad has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Candidates had to stop campaigning early in order to comply with social distancing measures.

Access to the count centre at Dublin Castle yesterday was strictly limited, with even candidates urged not to attend.