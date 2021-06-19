#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about the rest of 2021?

We’re half way through the year (well, almost, and also technically not just for another couple of weeks).

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 19 Jun 2021, 10:00 PM
34 minutes ago 5,252 Views 7 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE LONGEST DAY of the year is almost upon us.

The sun will rise on Monday morning at 4.56am and will set at 9.57pm. After that, we begin heading (perhaps very reluctantly) towards winter.

Now that we’re almost halfway through the astronomical year, we’re settings our sights on the latter half with this evening’s quiz.

The summer solstice doesn't fall on the actual midpoint of 2021. When is that, according to the Gregorian calendar?
Shutterstock
15 June
1 July

2 July
1 August
Sorry for saying the c-word in the middle of summer, but on what day will Christmas Day fall?
Shutterstock
Monday
Wednesday

Thursday
Saturday
When are US troops due to withdraw from Afghanistan?
Shutterstock
31 July
11 September

1 November
31 December
When are the government's emergency pandemic powers up for renewal next?
Shutterstock
1 August
31 December

9 November
The powers have already lapsed
What risk is there of an autumn surge of Covid-19 in Europe, according to the World Health Organsation?
PA Images
None
Low

Moderate
High
What age will Daniel O'Donnell turn on 12 December?
PA Images
30
50

60
75
NASA plans to launch a satellite in November that aims to do what?
NASA
Smack into an asteroid to test whether the same technology could be used to deflect an asteroid away from Earth.
Travel to Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system after the Sun.

Search for life on Venus.
Search for life on Uranus (ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha).
Why is September a big month for Angela Merkel?
PA Images
She will hold her first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin since 2009.
She said she would quit politics if all coronavirus restrictions were not lifted by then.

Her 16-year run as German chancellor will come to an end.
She turns 67 and has a big party planned.
The River Liffey will be temporarily diverted away from Dublin city centre to facilitate work on the white water rafting facility - when is this due to happen?
Shutterstock
September
October

November
What? That's not happening.
From 20 June, how many days are left in 2021?
Shutterstock
176
195

210
243
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a time traveller from 2022
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
That crystal ball you bought off DoneDeal is coming in handy
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Sure you don't need to know everything about 2021 yet. What even is time anymore?
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're stuck in 2020.
Share your result:

