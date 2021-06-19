Quiz: How much do you know about the rest of 2021?

THE LONGEST DAY of the year is almost upon us.

The sun will rise on Monday morning at 4.56am and will set at 9.57pm. After that, we begin heading (perhaps very reluctantly) towards winter.

Now that we’re almost halfway through the astronomical year, we’re settings our sights on the latter half with this evening’s quiz.

The summer solstice doesn't fall on the actual midpoint of 2021. When is that, according to the Gregorian calendar? Shutterstock 15 June 1 July

2 July 1 August Sorry for saying the c-word in the middle of summer, but on what day will Christmas Day fall? Shutterstock Monday Wednesday

Thursday Saturday When are US troops due to withdraw from Afghanistan? Shutterstock 31 July 11 September

1 November 31 December When are the government's emergency pandemic powers up for renewal next? Shutterstock 1 August 31 December

9 November The powers have already lapsed What risk is there of an autumn surge of Covid-19 in Europe, according to the World Health Organsation? PA Images None Low

Moderate High What age will Daniel O'Donnell turn on 12 December? PA Images 30 50

60 75 NASA plans to launch a satellite in November that aims to do what? NASA Smack into an asteroid to test whether the same technology could be used to deflect an asteroid away from Earth. Travel to Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system after the Sun.

Search for life on Venus. Search for life on Uranus (ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha). Why is September a big month for Angela Merkel? PA Images She will hold her first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin since 2009. She said she would quit politics if all coronavirus restrictions were not lifted by then.

Her 16-year run as German chancellor will come to an end. She turns 67 and has a big party planned. The River Liffey will be temporarily diverted away from Dublin city centre to facilitate work on the white water rafting facility - when is this due to happen? Shutterstock September October

November What? That's not happening. From 20 June, how many days are left in 2021? Shutterstock 176 195

210 243 Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are a time traveller from 2022 Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! That crystal ball you bought off DoneDeal is coming in handy Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Sure you don't need to know everything about 2021 yet. What even is time anymore? Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You're stuck in 2020. Share your result: Share