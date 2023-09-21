Senior gardaí to meet with Oireachtas officials today to discuss security review

SENIOR GARDAÍ ARE to meet with Oireachtas officials today to discuss a security review following a protest outside Leinster House yesterday that saw thirteen arrested and charged.

Around 200 protesters attended the demonstration, bearing signs and banners featuring anti-immigration slogans, as well as an imitation gallows with photos of politicians.

Later, TDs leaving the Oireachtas had to be escorted out in their cars by gardaí after being told to remain in the complex for safety reasons.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee condemned the demonstration in a series of posts to X, formerly known as Twitter, in which she called the scenes “disgraceful”.

“I have spoken to the Garda Commissioner and the Superintendent in Pearse Street about the disgraceful scenes outside Leinster House yesterday,” she said.

“While we will always protect the right to peaceful protest, what we saw yesterday was the intimidation and threatening of elected representatives and members of An Garda Síochána doing their work on behalf of the people and the State. This has no place in our democracy.

“An Garda Síochána will fully engage with the Oireachtas as part of a review of security around the Leinster House campus.”

It was confirmed late last night that the thirteen – 11 men and 2 women – had been charged, and that two had already appeared before the courts over the protest.

Senator Jerry Buttimer told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he believes the area around Leinster House, including Pearse Street, Kildare Street and Molesworth Street, should be safe for government staff and reporters.

“There should be a sterile area where members of the Oireachtas and staff can move freely in and out,” he said.

“But also that the persons who wish to make a protest and voice a concern about an issue can do so, and they have a legitimate right to do so.”