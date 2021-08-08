Man hospitalised following serious assault in Limerick city

A MAN IS in a serious condition in hospital after an assault at Monabraher Road in the Ballynanty area of Limerick.

The man was found with serious injuries on the footpath at Cosgrave Park in Moyross in the early hours of this morning.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is understood to be serious but stable.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, or Cosgrave Park, Moyross areas between 3.15am and 4am to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.