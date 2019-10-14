Seven men discharged from hospital after fall from truck in Enniskerry

ENNISKERRY GAA CLUB has said seven of the young men injured in a fall from a truck in County Wicklow at the weekend have been discharged from hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, Enniskerry GAA beat Avoca to win the Wicklow Junior B football championship.

Following the match, nine people were injured in the incident and were taken by ambulance to Tallaght and St Vincent’s Hospitals for treatment.

In an update last night, the club said that seven of the men had left hospital and returned home and that two remained in hospital.

“Seven lads home in their own beds tonight, thinking of the two lads still in hospital, bring on the celebrations when the team is back together as a panel of 26,” the club said.

In a statement posted to the club’s Facebook page on Saturday, Enniskerry appealed to the public not to share videos of the incident.

“There is no critical or life-threatening injuries after tonight’s accident nor was there any deaths,” they said.

“Some players have bad injuries but everyone will be fine.”