Seven men to appear in court charged with attempted murder of PSNI detective John Caldwell

SEVEN MEN WILL appear in court today charged with the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone on 22 February.

He had been coaching a youth football match and was with his young son at the time of the attack.

He was critically ill for some time following the shooting and was discharged from hospital on 20 April.

The so-called New IRA claimed responsibility for the attack, with police investigating if the dissident republican group may have been assisted by criminal gangs.

On Saturday evening, the PSNI said that two men aged 28, and five men aged 33, 38, 45, 47 and 72, had been charged with attempted murder.

Two of the men, aged 38 and 45, were also charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

Three of the men – aged 28, 33 and 47 – were further charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

All seven of the men charged are to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court via video link today.

At the end of last week, 11 people were arrested in relation to the shooting of Caldwell, which PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan hailed as a “significant” step in the investigation.

On Saturday two men and two women were released from police custody, before the remaining seven men were charged with attempted murder.