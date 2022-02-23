Dublin streets to face disruption this year with Irish Water set to carry out sewer upgrade

IRISH WATER HAVE announced that there will be a major upgrade of parts of Dublin’s sewer network, with some disruption set to be caused by the works.

The Dublin sewer network is among the oldest in the country, with some of the network dating back to Georgian times.

“Having been constructed by hand over 150 years ago, much of this sewer network has fallen into disrepair and is collapsing due to its age, decades of under-investment and limited maintenance,” Irish Water said in a statement.

“This upgrade project will ensure 2km of the most damaged sewers are rehabilitated and reinforced, and continue to meet the demands of a growing population.”

Advertisement

The works themselves are expected to take up to six months to complete, with Irish Water securing GMC Utilities Group Ltd as a contractor to carry out the works.

Irish Water have said that the works will address issues like sewer collapses and blockages, as well as the sewer flooding into business’s premises.

There will be some disruption in parts of Dublin city due to the works, with the following streets to be impacted:

Dorset St

Wellington Street

Eccles Street

Saint Joseph’s Parade

Saint Joseph’s Place

Saint Augustine Street

Mount Street Crescent

Herbert Lane

South Great George Street

Fade Street

Stephen Street Upper

Mark O’Duffy, Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water said that the project was “essential” for the city.

“This is an essential and badly needed project for Dublin City. Underneath these streets is a substantial network of large brick sewers, some of which are over 150 years old,” O’Duffy said.

“Their engineering is incredible, but climate change and population growth are putting huge pressures on this ageing network.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“These sewers collect the waste of thousands of Dubliners so we need to make sure they continue providing this vital service for at least another 100 years.”

Sewer liners that are set to be installed as part of the upcoming works Source: Irish Water

Irish Water have said that some work has already been carried out, including the removal of large debris and CCTV surveys to determine the condition of the sewers.

The upcoming works will involve structural repairs to the sewers and constructing entrance shafts for future access.

“Crews will make every effort to minimise the impact of these works on the local community,” Irish Water said.