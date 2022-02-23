#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 23 February 2022
Advertisement

Dublin streets to face disruption this year with Irish Water set to carry out sewer upgrade

The works are set to impact 11 streets in Dublin city.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 12:38 PM
55 minutes ago 5,589 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5690887
A portion of Dublin's underground sewers
Image: Irish Water
A portion of Dublin's underground sewers
A portion of Dublin's underground sewers
Image: Irish Water

IRISH WATER HAVE announced that there will be a major upgrade of parts of Dublin’s sewer network, with some disruption set to be caused by the works.

The Dublin sewer network is among the oldest in the country, with some of the network dating back to Georgian times.

“Having been constructed by hand over 150 years ago, much of this sewer network has fallen into disrepair and is collapsing due to its age, decades of under-investment and limited maintenance,” Irish Water said in a statement.

“This upgrade project will ensure 2km of the most damaged sewers are rehabilitated and reinforced, and continue to meet the demands of a growing population.”

The works themselves are expected to take up to six months to complete, with Irish Water securing GMC Utilities Group Ltd as a contractor to carry out the works.

Irish Water have said that the works will address issues like sewer collapses and blockages, as well as the sewer flooding into business’s premises. 

There will be some disruption in parts of Dublin city due to the works, with the following streets to be impacted:

  • Dorset St
  • Wellington Street
  • Eccles Street
  • Saint Joseph’s Parade
  • Saint Joseph’s Place
  • Saint Augustine Street
  • Mount Street Crescent
  • Herbert Lane
  • South Great George Street
  • Fade Street
  • Stephen Street Upper

Mark O’Duffy, Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water said that the project was “essential” for the city.

“This is an essential and badly needed project for Dublin City. Underneath these streets is a substantial network of large brick sewers, some of which are over 150 years old,” O’Duffy said.

“Their engineering is incredible, but climate change and population growth are putting huge pressures on this ageing network.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“These sewers collect the waste of thousands of Dubliners so we need to make sure they continue providing this vital service for at least another 100 years.”

Brick sewer liners Sewer liners that are set to be installed as part of the upcoming works Source: Irish Water

Irish Water have said that some work has already been carried out, including the removal of large debris and CCTV surveys to determine the condition of the sewers.

The upcoming works will involve structural repairs to the sewers and constructing entrance shafts for future access.

“Crews will make every effort to minimise the impact of these works on the local community,” Irish Water said.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie