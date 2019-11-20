Gardaí make five arrests as they carry out raids linked to spate of assaults on sex workers

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING SEVERAL serious assaults and robberies against sex workers have arrested five people.

As part of Operation Quest, a search operation was carried out yesterday. Three addresses were searched under warrant in the west Dublin area and four men were arrested.

All four men, aged from 18 to 37 years, are currently detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at garda stations in Dublin. A fifth man was arrested on foot of a bench warrant and is now before the District Court.

A garda spokesman said: “The Operation was conducted by Gardaí from the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), along with units from Dublin Metropolitan South Central, Western and Northern Divisions, and Longford/Roscommon Divisions.

“An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to any sex worker who may have been subject to a similar attack to immediately report the incident. Anyone who comes forward will be treated confidentially with compassion and sensitivity.

“An Garda Síochána is also appealing to any person with information on these callous, targeted attacks to please contact Gardaí to assist in bringing these dangerous attackers to justice.”