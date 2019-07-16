Ross asks FAI president to withdraw nomination for re-election, stating it is in the 'best interest of football'

SPORTS MINISTER SHANE Ross has asked FAI president Donal Conway to withdraw his unopposed nomination for re-election this weekend.

In a strongly-worded letter to FAI president Donal Conway, the minister states “the process for the upcoming election falls short of the transparency and democracy which we would expect of an organisation seeking to implement good governance practices.”

Ross adds:

“Contrary to this commitment, you have now been effectively re-elected as President of the FAI- you have been, somewhat unexpectedly, unopposed for this position. This was a reversal of your promise to bring reform to the FAI under a new leadership.

“Together with your decision to appoint former FAI employee and loyalist, Noel Mooney to the post of General Manager, this development means that the new regime has a very old look about it.”

The minister goes on to ask why nominations for election to the posts of President and Vice President were not sought earlier.

He adds:

Given that you were unopposed and the number of qualifying candidates was restricted to fifty existing FAI Council members, all with a minimum of two years’ service, in the circumstances, I believe it would be worth extending the deadline to accept nominations at least until the end of this week and from beyond the ranks of council members.

Ross states in the letter that it is “beggars belief” that at the upcoming AGM and EGM, a proposal that the quorum for the FAI board be reduced from six to two will be considered.

“It appears to be an extraordinary proposal which is not included in the Governance Review recommendations. It is difficult to understand how a board of 12 could have a quorum of just two members.

“I believe Sport Ireland have sought clarification around this point and I would appreciate it if you would also explain to me why this amendment has been proposed and how it is in line with good governance principles to apply a quorum of just two board members,” he added.

While stating that he appreciates the recent work done by Conway, he concludes by asking him to withdraw his nomination “to allow for new leadership with credible reform credentials, in the best interests of football.”

The minister also stated that Conway’s previous commitment the board of FAI to step down and for a new board to be introduced “was the only prudent course of action in the circumstances”.