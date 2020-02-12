This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Independent Cork TD apologises for calling Shane Ross a 'scumbag'

Michael Collins withdrew his comment, saying it was “over the top”.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 11:09 AM
6 minutes ago 798 Views 2 Comments
Ross (right) accepted Collins' (left) apology.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

AN INDEPENDENT TD who was re-elected following Saturday’s general election has apologised to Shane Ross for calling him a ‘scumbag’ while giving a late-night speech.

Michael Collins, elected in Cork South West, said he “probably was tired” when he made the comments. 

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke, Collins said he normally “plays the ball and not the man or the woman” in politics.

In a video recording, Collins can be heard describing Ross as a “scumbag” and that he was “on the scrap heap of Irish politics”. 

Today, he said: “I probably was tired… I met people at the door who were absolutely furious and there’s no other word in Cork South West with the way the previous government had carried on with so many terrible decisions that were made against the people of rural Ireland.

I give an apology for that word but I certainly don’t give an apology for what has happened to rural Ireland and for me to stand up on behalf of those people.

Collins withdrew his comment referring to Ross as a “scumbag”, saying it was “over the top”. 

Speaking to the same programme, Shane Ross said he accepted Collins’ apology.

The former Dublin Rathdown TD lost his seat at the weekend, but said that people often use that kind of language in the “heat of battle”. 

He defended measures he brought in as Minister for Transport, such as the tougher measures on drunk driving.

Ross added that it may take quite a while for a new government to be formed, and told Collins to “get in there and talk and push for what he believes in” on forming a new government. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

