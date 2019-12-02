This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shannon Airport brought to standstill following incident involving light aircraft

It’s understood that the plane suffered a collapsed nose-wheel shortly after landing at Shannon.

By Patrick Flynn Monday 2 Dec 2019, 5:28 PM
11 minutes ago 1,403 Views 1 Comment
Airport fire and rescue crews responding to the incident at Shannon Airport this evening
Image: Press 22
Image: Press 22

OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN brought to a standstill at Shannon Airport following an incident this evening involving a light aircraft.

Airport fire and rescue crews responded quickly to the incident which occurred at around 4.30pm.

It’s understood there was only one person on board the aircraft and that he has not suffered any injuries. He was able to vacate the aircraft safely.

Two flights, an Aer Lingus service from London and a Ryanair aircraft which was inbound from Wroclaw in Poland, have been diverted to Cork Airport.

Efforts are underway to clear the aircraft from the runway with a view to resuming operations as soon as possible.

Once the aircraft has been removed from the runway, it’s expected that an inspection will be carried out to establish whether the surface of the runway has been damaged.

A Shannon Airport spokesperson said: “Shannon Airport has confirmed the temporary closure of the airport runway due to a technical issue with a light aircraft.

“The following flights have been diverted to Cork; Aer Lingus  EI 385 from London Heathrow due to land at Shannon at 16:50 and Ryanair FR1173 Wroclaw due at land at Shannon at 17:25.”

