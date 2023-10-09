Shannon Airport 'temporarily closed' to flights following heavy fog

SHANNON AIRPORT HAS been “temporarily closed” to flights following heavy fog.

The Co Clare airport was forced to close late last night due to the weather, with incoming and outgoing flights disrupted as a result.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus services are among those affected.

The airport remains closed until the fog lifts this morning. It expected a number of flights will be delayed as a result.

In a statement posted on social media, the airport said that the unexpected heavy fog coincided with essential taxiway maintenance work.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with the airline in advance of travelling to the airport.



The runway is expected to reopen later this morning once the fog clears, subject to weather conditions. — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) October 9, 2023

“As a result, flights in and out of Shannon Airport may be cancelled or delayed this morning, Monday 9th Oct,” the airport said.

