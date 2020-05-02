This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 2 May, 2020
Shop worker left with head injuries after two teens steal bottle of wine in north Dublin

The teenagers were arrested shortly after the incident occurred.

By Adam Daly Saturday 2 May 2020, 3:40 PM
16 minutes ago 2,137 Views No Comments
TWO TEENAGERS HAVE been arrested after a shop worker suffered head injuries during a robbery in Dublin 9 last night. 

The two males, one aged in his late teens and the other aged in his mid-teens, entered the shop in the Shantalla Road area at approximately 9.40pm. 

The male in his late teens is reported to have assaulted a member of staff before both men left the scene with a stolen bottle of wine.

The injured party, a man aged in his 30s, received head injuries, gardaí said. 

The two men were arrested a short time later by gardaí attached to the public order unit who carried out a search of the area. 

The two teens were both taken to Ballymun Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The male youth remains in Garda custody at this time. The man in his late teens has been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 4 today. 

