Eurovision-winning songwriter and RTÉ broadcaster Shay Healy dies aged 78

EUROVISION-WINNING SONGWRITER Shay Healy has died.

The 78-year-old’s death was announced by RTÉ, with whom he was also a presenter, this morning.

Healy wrote What’s Another Year, sung by Johnny Logan, which was the winning entry at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980.

Originally from Sandymount in Dublin, he started his career as a trainee cameraman in RTÉ before going on to become a presenter with the broadcaster.

In 1992, an interview with former Minister for Justice Sean Doherty about phone-tapping on his late-night talk show Nighthawks eventually led to the resignation of Charles Haughey as Taoiseach.

He left RTÉ in 1995 and founded his own production company, before being diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease in 2004.

He is survived by his two sons, and was predeceased by his wife Dymphna in 2017.