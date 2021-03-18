Man (40s) dies in Blanchardstown house fire

A MAN IN his early 40s has died in a house fire in Blanchardstown, West Dublin.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9am this morning. Firefighters and four fire appliances attended the scene in the Sheepmoor Gardens area.

Gardaí, who were also in attendance, said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade said two people were safely rescued from the house but that one man had sadly died.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family, friends and neighbours,” DFB tweeted.

A probe in to the fire is now underway. A full technical examination is set to be carried out at the scene.