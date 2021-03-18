#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 12°C Thursday 18 March 2021
Man (40s) dies in Blanchardstown house fire

Dublin Fire Brigade said two people were safely rescued from the house in the Sheepmore Gardens area.

By Adam Daly Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 5,931 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5384932
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A MAN IN his early 40s has died in a house fire in Blanchardstown, West Dublin.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9am this morning. Firefighters and four fire appliances attended the scene in the Sheepmoor Gardens area.  

Gardaí, who were also in attendance, said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade said two people were safely rescued from the house but that one man had sadly died. 

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family, friends and neighbours,” DFB tweeted. 

A probe in to the fire is now underway. A full technical examination is set to be carried out at the scene. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

