Shelbourne leave it late to beat Bohemians and continue superb start

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Bohemians 0

Shelbourne 2

A WILL JARVIS penalty and a Gavin Molloy header in the final 10 minutes proved decisive as Shelbourne ground out a 2-0 win over Bohemians in a game where chances were few and far between.

Both sides had found it tough to create much in the game before Shels’ late show left the hosts stunned.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.