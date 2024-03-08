Advertisement
Shelbourne manager Damien Duff after the game at Dalymount Park. Bryan Keane/INPHO
League of Ireland

Shelbourne leave it late to beat Bohemians and continue superb start

Damien Duff’s side maintained top spot with a hard-fought victory.
1 hour ago
Bohemians 0

Shelbourne 2

A WILL JARVIS penalty and a Gavin Molloy header in the final 10 minutes proved decisive as Shelbourne ground out a 2-0 win over Bohemians in a game where chances were few and far between.

Both sides had found it tough to create much in the game before Shels’ late show left the hosts stunned.

