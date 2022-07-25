'Multiple victims' in shootings near Vancouver, say Canada police

A police officer standing near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley, British Columbia

MULTIPLE PEOPLE HAVE been shot near Vancouver and a suspect has been taken into custody, Canadian police said today, amid reports the assailant deliberately targeted homeless people.

“We can confirm multiple victims and multiple shooting scenes, Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokeswoman Sergeant Rebecca Parslow told AFP of the outbreak of violence in the city of Langley, British Columbia.

The official did not specify whether any of the victims have died.

“We have one man in custody,” she said, adding that police were investigating whether other suspects were involved.

Canadian media reports said the man may have been targeting homeless people in the city.

Several Langley residents tweeted images of emergency alerts they received from police at about 6:15 am local time (13:15 GMT) confirming “multiple shooting scenes” in the city’s downtown area “involving transient victims.”

