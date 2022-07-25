Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 25 July 2022
Advertisement

'Multiple victims' in shootings near Vancouver, say Canada police

Canadian media reports said the shooter may have targeted homeless people in the city.

By AFP Monday 25 Jul 2022, 5:25 PM
57 minutes ago 6,999 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5825646
A police officer standing near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley, British Columbia
Image: PA Images
A police officer standing near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley, British Columbia
A police officer standing near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley, British Columbia
Image: PA Images

MULTIPLE PEOPLE HAVE been shot near Vancouver and a suspect has been taken into custody, Canadian police said today, amid reports the assailant deliberately targeted homeless people.

“We can confirm multiple victims and multiple shooting scenes, Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokeswoman Sergeant Rebecca Parslow told AFP of the outbreak of violence in the city of Langley, British Columbia.

The official did not specify whether any of the victims have died.

“We have one man in custody,” she said, adding that police were investigating whether other suspects were involved.

Canadian media reports said the man may have been targeting homeless people in the city.

Several Langley residents tweeted images of emergency alerts they received from police at about 6:15 am local time (13:15 GMT) confirming “multiple shooting scenes” in the city’s downtown area “involving transient victims.”

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie