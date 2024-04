A STORE IN Carlow has been “significantly damaged” after a car crashed into it and a fire broke out overnight.

Gardaí said they are now investigating an incident of criminal damage.

The incident happened at around 2.30am after a car collided with the front of the store on Tullow Street.

A fire broke out and fire services attended the scene to control the blaze.

Significant damage was caused to the property.

No injuries have been reported, gardaí said.

They are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Carlow Garda Station 059 913 66220.

Investigations are ongoing.