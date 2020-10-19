Shops, post offices and driving tests: here's what 'essential services' will continue under Level 5

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that the country is moving to Level 5 restrictions as of Wednesday night – so what retailers and services will be allowed to continue?

Retail Excellence Ireland had warned the government that “all retail should be classed as ‘essential’ to avoid a potential 60,000 job losses, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

As was the case in the last lockdown, essential retailers and services will be the only ones permitted to open under Level 5.

The list of essential retail and services is longer than at the peak of the last shutdown, with hardware shops, bicycle repair shops and opticians joining the likes of supermarkets, newsagents and pharmacies this time around.

Outlets selling essential items for the health and welfare of animals, laundries and dry-cleaners, banks, post offices and credit unions will also be allowed to remain open.

Meanwhile, services relating to farming, farm labour, crop and animal production, fishing for commercial purposes, animal welfare, forestry, veterinary are permitted.

And services for motorists such as driving tests and the NCT will continue during the six-week period.

However, hairdressers and barbers will not remain open, nor will the likes of bookshops or clothes shops.

All pubs will have to operate take-away and delivery services, while ‘wet pubs’ in Dublin will have to remain closed entirely.

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs may remain open, but only to support the provision of essential services, while bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs may provide take-away and delivery services.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

All other retailers can open for a click-and-collect service, where this can be appropriately managed within public health guidelines.

The government has also said that although those who travel more than 5km from their home will be penalised, there will be exemptions to this.

Those who work in essential shops or who provide essential services will not be penalised, while individuals will be allowed travel more than 5km to go shopping.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha.