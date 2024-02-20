Poll: Should the Barbie movie be on the Leaving Cert English syllabus?

THE BARBIE MOVIE has been announced as the latest addition on the Leaving Certificate English syllabus for 2026, although the blockbuster’s inclusion has raised a few eyebrows.

The Department of Education is publishing the list of the selected novels, films, poems and plays for the Leaving Cert exam in two years time.

Barbie, along with Martin McDonagh’s film, The Banshees of Inisherin, has been added to the 2026 syllabus.

Students will be asked to compare various aspects of the film with other films – including it’s social context, the relationships between characters and the hero, heroine and villain.

Barbie is the highest grossing film in Irish Box Office history, but should it be studied by Leaving Certificate students?

So today we want to know: Should the Barbie movie be on the Leaving Cert English syllabus?

