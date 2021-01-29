Poll: Should the Taoiseach visit Washington for St Patrick's Day?

IT’S TRADITIONAL FOR the Taoiseach to set flight to Washington around St Patrick’s Day to meet with the US President.

You may recall that this went ahead last March with then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visiting Donald Trump before the trip was cut short due to Covid-19.

The Stormont Executive Officer has said that Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill will not be travelling to Washington this year. They also cancelled last year’s visit at the outset of the pandemic.

Micheál Martin has so far signalled his intention to proceed with the visit if possible. This has been defended by government ministers including Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe.

Earlier this week, Independent TD Mattie McGrath said it would be “irresponsible” to go ahead with the trip, saying it “would send out the completely wrong message”.

So today we’re asking: Should the Taoiseach visit Washington for St Patrick’s Day?

