Taoiseach heading to Washington DC for annual St Patrick's meeting with Donald Trump

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is to travel to the United States this week to mark St Patrick’s Day in Washington DC and New York.

The first event of the pared back trip to the States is UN-relating business in New York on Tuesday.

Ireland is looking to win a seat on the UN Security Council in June, and has even rolled out the big guns in previous years, getting U2′s Bono to speak in the country’s favour.

Ireland is expected to be in a three-way race against Canada and Norway for two seats reserved for Western nations on the Security Council.

As is traditional, Varadkar will meet with US President Donald Trump, with their meeting due to be held in the White House Oval Office on Thursday.

On that day, the Taoiseach will first be hosted for breakfast by Vice President Mike Pence.

While controversy surrounded this meeting in previous years, the Taoiseach was praised last year for speaking about being judged by his political actions and not his sexual orientation during his speech at Pence’s house.

The US vice president has been criticised for his views and his legislative record on LGBT rights.

Varadkar’s partner Matt Barrett was also a guest at the breakfast meeting last year, something which caught the attention of the media in the US, including Ellen Degeneres.

After the breakfast this year, Varadkar will attend the annual Speaker’s Lunch on Capitol Hill, and meet with senior members of Congress.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents US President Donald Trump with a bowl of Shamrock. Source: Brian Lawless

The bowl of shamrock

That evening, the Taoiseach will join Trump and his wife Melania, for the traditional Shamrock Ceremony at the White House, in advance of attending the Ambassador’s St Patrick’s Day Reception.

In his meetings he will also emphasise the strength of Irish-US relations, and will recall the important role of the US in supporting peace and the Good Friday Agreement, as well as highlighting that Stormont is now back up and running after three years.

It is also expected that the Taoiseach will press the case for resolving the situation facing the undocumented Irish in America.

While in Washington DC, Varadkar will also attend an Irish Embassy event, before attending the Irish Funds Gala, a black tie dinner which is traditionally attended by every serving Taoiseach.

This year’s theme for the gala is “Irish America’s Commitment to Peace and Reconciliation”.

The House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also receive the Distinguished Leadership Award on the night.

President Donald Trump participate in the Shamrock Bowl Presentation. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

This year’s trip to the States to mark St Patrick’s Day is a shortened trip compared to other years.

A curtailed trip also took place in 2016 when Enda Kenny was in a similar position during government formation talks. He travelled to the US for just one day.

In recent years about 30 ministerial trips abroad for St. Patrick’s Day have taken place each year, but this time it was decided to cut the number of politicians travelling.

As well as the Taoiseach, just eight ministers will travel abroad this year.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney also told ministers this year that there are strict rules around the costs associated with the visits, including flights and hotels.

Delegations should be kept to a minimum, he said and first-class flights should not be used.

Hotel suites and hired limousines are also banned this year.

