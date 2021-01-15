Taoiseach says 'virus will dictate' if he can make St Patrick's day trip to White House

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has cast doubt on the annual St. Patrick’s Day trip to the White House saying that “the virus could dictate a lot of that”.

Martin made the comments during an address to the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) in which he said that Ireland should “look forward greatly” to Joe Biden’s presidency.

The Taoiseach said that “the eyes of the world” are on the transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration following what he described as the “appalling events of last week in Washington”.

Asked about the annual visit by the Taoiseach and ministers to the US capital, Martin said it could not be confirmed as yet.

I think obviously the course of the of the virus could dictate a lot of that. When I invited President Biden to Ireland he said “try and keep me out”, so it won’t be out of a lack of enthusiasm on his part. But we have to practical about it, it’s early days yet and Covid will have a significant impact on all bilateral contacts and meetings in the coming way.

Echoing previous comments he made to TheJournal.ie, Martin said that Biden wanted to “rapidly reset that relationship with Europe”

The Taoiseach said that said that many of Biden’s team are “well known to us” and that “we will be starting from a point of mutual friendship and respect”.

He said that Biden has been a “stalwart friend of Ireland” and that he “spoke passionately about his Irish heritage” during their phone call after his election win.

Earlier this week, Biden named Dublin-born former UN ambassador Samantha Power to lead the US foreign aid agency and also picked Irish-American Marty Walsh as his Labour secretary.