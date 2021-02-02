New garda vice unit brings 71 extra charges against man accused of running brothels

A NEW GARDA vice unit set up to target organised prostitution has brought an additional 71 charges against an Egyptian man charged with running brothels in Dublin.

Unemployed father-of-three, Hani Ali Showky, 44, with an address at Abbot Court, Cualanor, Dun Laoghaire, was remanded in custody today pending the preparation of a book of evidence by prosecutors.

Showky, who came to Ireland as an asylum seeker, allegedly used false letters from a bank, Revenue, and a tech firm, as supporting documents to take out leases on properties for the purposes of “habitual prostitution”.

He and his partner allegedly ran brothels across the city: in Smithfield, Rathmines, at properties in Santry, and at locations in Northwood.

In October, he was granted bail with a requirement for a €6,000 independent surety to be approved. However, he remained in custody because he could not take up the bail.

At that stage, he had been charged with 14 offences: six contrary to the Sexual Offences Act for brothel keeping, and eight under the Theft and Fraud Act for using false documentation.

He appeared again before Judge Victor Blake today at Cloverhill District Court.

He was further charged with 71 connected offences for organising prostitution, brothel keeping at a number of locations, money laundering, and using false instruments.

He did not address the court.

Detective Garda David Kenny attached to the Organised Prostitution Investigations Unit, which was launched today, told Judge Blake that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the circuit court on all charges.

The new unit is part of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

Showky could also be sent forward on a signed plea for sentencing, the judge was told.

Defence barrister Niall Storan, instructed by solicitor Brian Keenan, said a book of evidence will be required for the trial. He added that his client was not making a bail application in relation to the fresh charges.

Judge Blake adjourned the case for one week pending preparation of the book of evidence by the DPP.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

At an earlier hearing, the district court heard it was alleged the accused ran several brothels simultaneously. False documents included letters from Ulster Bank, Dell software and a tax certificate, the court heard.

The offences, on conviction, can carry five to 10 year sentences.

Showky has lived in Ireland for 10 years. He had a partner and a child here.

His partner, Nicolina Velic, 24, who is originally from Romania but also lives at Abbot Court, Cualanor, Dun Laoghaire is on bail.

Last month, she was charged with 43 offences: organising prostitution, brothel keeping at a number of locations, money laundering in relation to crime proceeds, and using false instruments.

Her solicitor Tracy Horan described the case as a “huge investigation” which spans multiple properties. She will appear again at Dublin District Court in March to be served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial to the circuit court.

Comments have been closed as this case is before the courts.