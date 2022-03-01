The Explainer x Noteworthy: How is inadequate care impacting people with eating disorders?

“AN EATING DISORDER doesn’t discriminate on the basis of someone’s financial status or class so services shouldn’t discriminate on that basis either.”

Daniel O’Boyle is one of the many people with eating disorders who doesn’t live in the catchment area of the one adult community service and three dedicated adult inpatient beds. To aid his recovery, he “had to sacrifice a lot” to fund private therapy sessions.

His and many other experiences shared by people impacted by eating disorders are central to the recent SILENT TREATMENT investigation by Noteworthy which found that the health system is failing them, with most not able to access adequate care.

This week, as a bonus episode of The Explainer brought to you by our investigative platform Noteworthy, Susan Daly chats with reporter Maria Delaney about her findings.

Advertisement

We hear from Daniel O’Boyle as well as a number of others who spoke to the investigation team about the impact of the chaotic state of services.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

RELATED READS

This episode was presented by Susan Daly and produced by Laura Byrne and Maria Delaney.