Foreign Affairs Minister to visit Poland today to discuss Ukraine

THE MINISTER FOR Foreign Affairs will fly to Poland today to discuss the war in Ukraine and what supports can be provided to the country and its neighbours.

Simon Coveney will meet his Polish counterpart Minister Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw and speak to humanitarian organisations assisting those fleeing the war.

It is expected that he will express solidarity on Ireland’s behalf with Poland as the country endeavours to welcome nearly two million people fleeing the conflict in a matter of weeks.

During his visit, Coveney will also meet with a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Poland, Polish Humanitarian Action and members of the Irish community in Poland who are involved in providing supports to Ukrainian refugees.

Speaking ahead of his visit, the Minister said: “As this devastating conflict enters its fourth week I am glad to have this opportunity to visit Poland to discuss perspectives on the crisis with Minister Rau.”

“I also look forward to meeting with a number of organisations on the ground who are supporting those fleeing Ukraine,” he said.

Nearly 7,300 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since the war began on 24 February.

Two new centre hubs, on Cork Street in Dublin 8 and Hanover Quay in Cork city, have opened to help those arriving access PPS numbers, income supports and referrals to state services. A third centre is set to open in Limerick next week.

Irish Aid has so far committed €20 million to humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, including €1 million specifically for UNHCR’s response in Poland.

Funding has also been sent to the World Health Organisation and other UN bodies to provide support to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other neighbouring countries.

The Irish Aid humanitarian package also includes a €1 million grant to the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), which is supporting the local response in Poland via the national Red Cross society.

Irish Aid will also provide funding to Irish NGOs to partner with local civil society in Ukraine, Poland and other countries.

US President Joe Biden yesterday praised Taoiseach Micheál Martin for the country’s response to the war so far.

“I want to publicly compliment you for it. I think you’ve already brought in over 7,000 or so refugees from Ukraine, and you’re prepared to do more. So, thank you,” he said.

Martin, who had to meet the US President virtually after testing positive for Covid, said he shared Biden’s horror at “the barbaric attack on the civilians of Ukraine”.

“It’s heart rending to see the appalling loss of life and also the terrible trauma on the children of Ukraine and their mothers,” Martin said.