This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 7 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Simon Harris thanks 160 healthcare workers who live in Direct Provision

There have been 164 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among residents in Direct Provision centres to date.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 7 May 2020, 6:56 PM
40 minutes ago 5,262 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5093776
Health Minister Simon Harris (file photo).
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Health Minister Simon Harris (file photo).
Health Minister Simon Harris (file photo).
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has thanked the 160 healthcare workers who live in Direct Provision for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Harris said: “When we’re thanking frontline workers, we should remember those 160 [people].

“I want to thank them, because some individuals don’t extend a céad míle fáilte to people from other countries.

“I want to thank them for the contribution that they’re making to the Irish health service.”

There have been 164 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among residents in Direct Provision centres, which accommodate asylum seekers around the country, to date.

Harris said a range of measures, including isolation facilities, have been made available to residents.

“I had a meeting with the Department of Justice on this yesterday. A number of offsite self-isolation centres throughout the State such as City West (in Dublin) have been used,” He said.

Self-isolation

Harris added that his department is working with the HSE to implement their public health advice at the centres.

“The established procedure across all centres where a person is suspected of having the virus, or is confirmed as having the virus, is that, where advised by public health, they are moved to a dedicated offsite self-isolation facility where supports are available,” Harris stated.

Related Read

06.05.20 Asylum seekers continue calls to be moved out of Covid-struck former hotel in Kerry

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice and Equality confirmed that 1,700 people living in Direct Provision centres share a bedroom with non-family members.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday that these people are sharing a room with either one or two non-family members in 772 rooms across various centres.

The Irish Refugee Council described the situation as “deeply concerning” and “plainly contrary” to public health advice.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie