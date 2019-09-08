Sinead O'Connor selling her 'pre-Islam' clothes to raise money for women's refuge

Sinead appeared on the first episode of the new season of The Late Late Show.

Sinead appeared on the first episode of the new season of The Late Late Show.

IRISH SINGER SINEAD O’Connor has announced she is selling all of her clothes from before she converted to Islam to raise money for a women’s refuge.

O’Connor made headlines in recent days after returning to music and performing her Nothing Compares 2 U hit on the Late Late Show on Friday night.

A video of her performance was shared more than 4,000 times on Twitter with many tweeting their support for her in response.

Today, the 52-year-old Dublin woman announced on Twitter that she would be selling her clothes to raise money for Bray Women’s Refuge from your years before converting to Muslim.

She tweeted: “This is to announce there will soon be a sale of all my pre-Islam clothing in aid of Bray Women’s Refuge who do such incredible work. Watch this space for more information.

This is to announce there will soon be a sale of all my pre-Islam clothing in aid of Bray Women's Refuge, who do such incredible work. Watch this space for more information. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) September 8, 2019 Source: Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) /Twitter

“People will also be able to bid in an auction of dresses and other clothing worn in the promotion of the album I’m Not Bossy I’m The Boss.”

During her performance on the Late Late show, O’Connor who now goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat wore a hijab and spoke about her move from Christianity to Islam.

“The word ‘revert’ refers to the idea that if you were to study the Koran you would realise that you were a Muslim all your life and you didn’t realise it. That’s what happened to me,” she said.

“I am 52. I grew up in a very different Ireland to the one that exists now and it was a very oppressed country religiously speaking, and everybody was miserable; nobody was getting any joy in God.”

She later hit out at allegations on social media that she had changed religion on more than one occasion.

“Lots saying I’ve changed religions more than once. Not so. I was born into Christianity and I changed to Islam. So that’s one change. For those who have difficulty counting.”