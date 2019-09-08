This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 8 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinead O'Connor selling her 'pre-Islam' clothes to raise money for women's refuge

O’Connor made headlines in recent days after performing her Nothing Compares 2 U hit on the Late Late Show.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 3:11 PM
11 minutes ago 1,667 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4800636
Sinead appeared on the first episode of the new season of The Late Late Show.
Image: Andres Poveda
Sinead appeared on the first episode of the new season of The Late Late Show.
Sinead appeared on the first episode of the new season of The Late Late Show.
Image: Andres Poveda

IRISH SINGER SINEAD O’Connor has announced she is selling all of her clothes from before she converted to Islam to raise money for a women’s refuge. 

O’Connor made headlines in recent days after returning to music and performing her Nothing Compares 2 U hit on the Late Late Show on Friday night. 

A video of her performance was shared more than 4,000 times on Twitter with many tweeting their support for her in response. 

Today, the 52-year-old Dublin woman announced on Twitter that she would be selling her clothes to raise money for Bray Women’s Refuge from your years before converting to Muslim. 

She tweeted: “This is to announce there will soon be a sale of all my pre-Islam clothing in aid of Bray Women’s Refuge who do such incredible work. Watch this space for more information. 

“People will also be able to bid in an auction of dresses and other clothing worn in the promotion of the album I’m Not Bossy I’m The Boss.”

During her performance on the Late Late show, O’Connor who now goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat wore a hijab and spoke about her move from Christianity to Islam. 

“The word ‘revert’ refers to the idea that if you were to study the Koran you would realise that you were a Muslim all your life and you didn’t realise it. That’s what happened to me,” she said. 

“I am 52. I grew up in a very different Ireland to the one that exists now and it was a very oppressed country religiously speaking, and everybody was miserable; nobody was getting any joy in God.”

She later hit out at allegations on social media that she had changed religion on more than one occasion. 

“Lots saying I’ve changed religions more than once. Not so. I was born into Christianity and I changed to Islam. So that’s one change. For those who have difficulty counting.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie