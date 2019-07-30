This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Singer Katy Perry's 2013 hit Dark Horse copied Christian rap song, jury finds

Perry’s hit Dark Horse bears similarities to Joyful Noise by Flame, who first took a case against the singer in 2014.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 6,831 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4745395

US SINGER KATY Perry copied the beat of her 2013 hit Dark Horse from a Christian rap song, a Los Angeles jury has found. 

The nine-member panel ruled that similarities between Perry’s song and Joyful Noise by Marcus Gray – who performs as Flame – constituted copyright infringement. 

The week-long trial saw Perry take the witness stand, where she told the jury her song was an original composition and that she had never heard of the rap song.

She said her collaborators had brought her samples of short instrumental passages, which inspired the composition of Dark Horse.

Source: KatyPerryVEVO/YouTube

Her team said that the two songs’ underlying beat was “commonplace” and therefore cannot be copyrighted.

Gray’s lawyers said the defendants had “copied an important part” of his song, referring to a 16-second instrumental phrase.

In a light-hearted moment, Perry provoked laughter after offering to perform her song live from the witness stand when the federal courtroom’s speaker system had technical difficulties.

Source: Radial by The Orchard/YouTube

The court will begin today determining how much Gray may be owed in damages.

Perry performed a version of Dark Horse at the 2015 Super Bowl, while Joyful Noise has been viewed more than 3 million times on YouTube.

Gray’s team first brought the litigation against Perry in 2014.

© AFP 2019.

