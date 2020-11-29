#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Sunday 29 November 2020
Sinn Féin close gap on Fine Gael with highest-ever result in opinion poll

Support for the party at its highest ever level in the Business Post poll.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 8:11 AM
16 minutes ago 1,727 Views 6 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

SINN FÉIN HAVE narrowed the gap on Fine Gael over the last month, according to the latest Business Post/Red C opinion poll.

The poll has put support for the party on 30%, a rise of three points since the last survey by the newspaper was carried out in September, and its highest ever Business Post result.

Fine Gael continues to top the poll on 33%, but that figure has fallen by four points since September’s survey.

Fianna Fáil is on 12% – up one point – while their coalition partners the Green Party are on 5% – down one point.

Independents remain on 8%, unchanged since the last poll, while the Social Democrats are up one point to 4%.

Labour are also unchanged on 3%, but support for Solidarity-People Before Profit has drawn level with them after rising by one point since the last survey to 3%. Support for Aontú remains at 2%.

The poll was carried out online among 1,000 people between 19 November and 25 November, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

Stephen McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

