Mary Lou McDonald to sit down with the Healy Raes and other Independents to talk government formation

Micheal and Danny Healy Rae are to chat to Mary Lou McDonald this afternoon.

SINN FÉIN’S PEARSE Doherty has said his party is intensifying its discussions with parties and Independents today around forming a government for change.

Over the next day, Doherty and the party’s negotiating team will meet with the Green Party, the Social Democrats, Solidarity-People Before Profit, the Labour Party, Independents4Change, the Rural Independents Group, as well as other Independents.

Today’s discussion follows on from meetings held yesterday with the Secretary General of the Department of An Taoiseach Martin Fraser.

“Discussions with individual government departments will take place in the week ahead on a number of priorities including building homes, cutting rents and freezing them, health, climate change, reducing the pension age to 65, giving workers and families a break and advancing Irish unity,” Doherty told reporters today at Leinster House.

Doherty hit out against Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael today for refusing to engage with Sinn Féin, stating that he was fed up with the “shadow-boxing” by the two parties.

“The people want politicians that have been elected to get on with dealing with serious issues.

“It is not good enough to sit on the sidelines and refuse to engage,” he told reporters.

He said the party is already in the process of putting together the arrangements for a special Ard Fheis should it be needed to ratify any possible programme for government.

SF Pearse Doherty says yesterday’s discussions with Sec Gen Martin Fraser were very useful - papers are expected back to them on a number of issues, he says.



SF met the Greens today, meetings with independents are also taking place today, as well as Labour and Soc Dems pic.twitter.com/nYHkSMEywa — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) February 19, 2020 Source: Christina Finn /Twitter

The Donegal TD was also questioned about one of the party’s newly elected TDs who is now in hot water over tweets she sent a number of years ago.

Meanwhile, Richard Boyd Barrett and Mick Barry and Paul Murphy of Solidarity-People Before Profit have said they are willing to vote for Mary Lou McDonald, on the condition that our support is used to attempt to assemble a left minority government, and not to facilitate a return to power of either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

“A genuinely Left Government will need to introduce Left policies such as building 100,000 social and affordable homes within 3 years; introducing a National Health Service bill as an immediate goal and increasing the national minimum wage to €15 an hour this year. These necessities can never be delivered in any government containing Fianna Fáil and/or Fine Gael and so we call on Sinn Féin to rule out categorically any such coalition, which unfortunately they haven’t yet done,” said Mick Barry.

While parties on the Left continue to discuss government formation, Fianna Fáil is due to hold its second parliamentary party meeting at 6pm today.

Unusually, no agenda was circulated ahead of tonight’s meeting, leading to speculation that there may be some movement in the FF camp and chatter that Micheál Martin will appoint his party’s negotiating team.

The meeting will also discuss the issue of the election of the Ceann Comhairle, said one FF TD.

Nominations for the role of Ceann Comhairle will close at 6pm.

The current Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Feargháil is seeking re-election in the secret ballot, with Independent TD Denis Naughten also throwing his name in the hat for the job.

Fine Gael’s Frank Feighan and Independent Michael McNamara have both ruled themselves out of the contest. Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said yesterday that she has decided not to put her name in the running.

The first Dáil sitting of the 33rd Dáil will take place tomorrow, with all newly elected TDs in attendance.