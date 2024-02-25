Sinn Féin TD says Catherine Martin must 'set the record straight' on RTÉ before the Dáil

A SINN FÉIN TD has called on Media Minister Catherine Martin to appear before the Dáil to answer questions on the ongoing crisis in RTÉ.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane said Martin has to “set the record straight” in front of the Dáil.

Catherine Martin’s role in handling an ever-widening scandal at the national broadcaster came into sharper focus on Thursday after she refused to express confidence in the chair of the RTÉ board.

Speaking on Prime Time on Thursday night, Martin said she was repeatedly “misinformed” by the former RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh on whether the board signed off on exit packages for two former executives.

File image of Siún Ní Raghallaigh

Ní Raghallaigh resigned a few hours after the interview aired and said it was “abundantly clear” her position was “no longer tenable”.

Opposition TDs have said these latest developments have raised questions about Martin’s oversight and control of the controversy at RTÉ.

She is due to appear at the Oireachtas media committee on Tuesday but Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane has said she must also take questions from TDs in the Dáil chamber.

File image of Sinn Féin's David Cullinane. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

David Cullinane told RTÉ’s The Week In Politics that there was a lack of accountability across the entire Government.

He said: “I think people’s faith in RTÉ has been rocked to its foundations because of all the financial scandals that we’ve seen over the course of the last year.

“But it has only been compounded by what people have seen over the course of the last number of days.

Advertisement

“There is a lack of accountability, a lack of transparency, and – in my view – there is a lack of confidence from the public in relation to how this minister and the Government have handled this issue.”

He said Sinn Féin had written to the Ceann Comhairle seeking a question-and-answer session with the minister.

However, minister of state for roads Jack Chambers noted that Martin is going before an Oireachtas Committee on Tuesday and said “she’s been forthright in providing the information”.

Chambers was also speaking on The Week In Politics and said Martin is “willing to give statements before the Dáil” and added that “every member of the Oireachtas can attend the media committee to ask questions”.

Chambers also remarked that Martin was “absolutely focused on transparency and accountability”.

File image of Jack Chambers Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He added: “In the context of the polycrisis that we’ve seen in RTÉ over the number of months, multiple reports – internal and external – that’s made decisions around a new (funding) model more difficult for everybody involved.

“That’s why though there will be progress on that this year. There’s been a commitment given by the party leaders and the Government to that.”

When asked about Catherine Martin’s Prime Time interview on Thursday which resulted in Ní Raghallaigh’s resignation hours later, Chambers said: “It was a pre-arranged interview, she was asked questions, she gave the honest and updated information to the public relating to what had happened over the recent hours.

“She had been planning to meet the chair the following day.

“The chair is the direct statutory connection between the minister, the government, and RTÉ and when a minister requests and repeatedly asks the chair multiple questions, and that isn’t provided for, clearly the minister will be disappointed.”

Sinn Féin is also seeking the abolition of the television licence in favour of direct exchequer funding and for RTÉ to be brought under the remit of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Prior to the resignation of the chair of the board, two major reports into the governance and culture at RTÉ were due to be published before the end of the month.

-With additional reporting from Press Association